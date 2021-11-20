Kai Edmonds Leads Thunderbolts over Roanoke

Evansville, In.: After a tough loss on Friday night, the Thunderbolts responded with a very strong effort, led by goaltender Kai Edmonds, as the Thunderbolts defeated Roanoke 2-1, earning a split of the weekend series. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, December 4th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville scored first in the opening period, as Timothy Faulkner's slap shot bounced off the glove of Austyn Roudebush and in at 8:25, assisted by Scott Kirton and Austin Plevy. The goal was also Faulkner's first professional goal, scored in his 6th professional game, all with Evansville. The Thunderbolts followed a strong first period with a strong second period, and they were rewarded as Charles Barber gave Evansville a 2-0 lead with a slap shot that redirected past Roudebush at 1:21, assisted by Brandon Lubin and Cameron Cook. Roanoke found some late life in the third period, as Brant Sherwood bounced a shot just over Edmonds to make it 2-1, but Evansville held on to secure the victory.

Faulkner and Barber scored the Evansville goals, while Kirton, Plevy, Lubin and Cook tallied an assist each. Edmonds made 23 saves on 24 shots, tallying his first professional win in his 3rd professional game, and his second game with Evansville. The Thunderbolts next face the Rail Yard Dawgs in Roanoke on Friday, December 17th at 6:05pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

