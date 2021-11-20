SPHL Announces Suspension
November 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Roanoke's Mac Jansen
Roanoke's Mac-Jansen has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 57, Roanoke at Evansville, played on Friday, November 19.
Jansen was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, at 11:47 of the third period.
Jansen will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Evansville.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2021
- Ice Flyers Twice Rally, But Fall Late in OT to Quad City - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- SPHL Announces Jansen Suspension - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.