SPHL Announces Suspension

November 20, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Roanoke's Mac Jansen

Roanoke's Mac-Jansen has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 57, Roanoke at Evansville, played on Friday, November 19.

Jansen was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, at 11:47 of the third period.

Jansen will miss Roanoke's game tonight against Evansville.

