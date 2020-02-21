Havoc Pull off OT Comeback vs Pensacola

February 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc won their 11th overtime game Friday night, defeating the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2. Phil Johansson went coast-to-coast and scored just 23 seconds into the overtime period to close the game. Chance Braid and Rob Darrar added goals in the second and third periods, respectively. Mike DeLaVergne turned in a stand out performance in the net, stopping 41 shots.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.