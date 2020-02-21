Havoc Pull off OT Comeback vs Pensacola
February 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc won their 11th overtime game Friday night, defeating the Pensacola Ice Flyers 3-2. Phil Johansson went coast-to-coast and scored just 23 seconds into the overtime period to close the game. Chance Braid and Rob Darrar added goals in the second and third periods, respectively. Mike DeLaVergne turned in a stand out performance in the net, stopping 41 shots.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
