Bolts Gain Crucial Point in Loss to Ice Bears

February 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Thunderbolts would gain a crucial point in the standings in the goal of clinching a playoff berth, despite losing 3-2 in overtime against the Ice Bears at the Ford Center on Friday night. The Thunderbolts are home on Sunday, February 23rd as they host the Birmingham Bulls at 7:15 pm at the Ford Center. There will be a Family Fun Pack available for purchase, where for only 40 dollars, you get four goal zone tickets, four soft drinks, and two tubs of popcorn. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets at the Ford Center Box Office.

The first goal of the night would come in the third period, as Braden Hellems would blast a one-timer past Ice Bears goaltender Cody Porter to make it 1-0 at the 3:17 mark, assisted by Austin Plevy and Tanner Butler. The assist would extend Plevy's point-scoring streak to 11 games in a row. Demico Hannoun would extend the lead to 2-0, on a set up in front from Matthew Barnaby and Kenton Helgesen at the 13:16 mark. However, the Ice Bears would rally back with two late goals and win the game in overtime.

Barnaby and Hellems picked up the Thunderbolts goals, and Brian Billett made 27 saves on the night. This was the final meeting of the regular season against Knoxville. The Thunderbolts now need no more than 18 points out of 30 possible remaining to clinch a playoff spot.

