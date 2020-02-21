Mayhem Defeat Marksmen in the Shootout

February 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





A tight-knit contest ended prematurely on Friday night due to ice issues, as the Mayhem edged the Fayetteville Marksmen by a 1-0 score.

The Mayhem had a dominant start to the game, outskating and outshooting the Marksmen heavily in the opening period. They managed a 14-7 edge in shots on goal after the first 20 minutes, but could not solve Fayetteville goaltender Brody Claeys. In Macon's net, Michael Stiliadis stopped all seven shots the Marksmen sent his way.

12:36 into the opening stanza, Dylan Denomme delivered a crushing open-ice hit on Tim Kielich. Nigel Slade responded by dropping the gloves with the Mayhem veteran, but Denomme got the better of him.

A hooking penalty called against John Gustafsson 2:58 into period two put the Mayhem on a power play, which created multiple chances but it did not convert. Denomme was penalized for high-sticking six minutes later, but the Mayhem fought off the ensuing penalty kill. The game remained scoreless heading into the second intermission.

With ice issues stemming from a Zamboni malfunction accumulating during the second intermission, the game was shortened to a five-on-five shootout. Stiliadis denied four out of five shots he faced, being beaten only by Travis Jeke low glove-side. Claeys turned aside three of five, but was bested by Denomme and Stephen Pierog over the shoulder.

Stiliadis earned his second win in as many starts with the Mayhem, stopping all 14 regulation shots. Claeys, despite denying 27-of-27 during regulation play, was charged with the shootout loss. The Mayhem will host the Birmingham Bulls tomorrow night on Pucks N' Paws Night. For tickets, click here.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.