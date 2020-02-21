Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (13-20-7) vs Rivermen (29-6-4) - 7:05 PM

February 21, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(13-20-7), 9th SPHL, 33 Pts

PEORIA RIVERMEN

(29-6-4), 1st SPHL, 62 Pts

Friday, February 17, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Sam Heidemann| Linesmen: Matt Fox, Joe Johnson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs erased a two-goal second period deficit to tie the game and force overtime but they fell short in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Peoria Rivermen, Thursday night at Berglund Center. Austyn Roudebush made 33 saves on 35 shots and stopped one of five Peoria shootout attempts but the Dawgs could not convert on any of their five in the skills competition. Brant Sherwood and Josh Nenadal both scored in the loss for Roanoke.

WORKING OVERTIME: Thursday was the 12th Rail Yard Dawgs game this season to go past regulation and Roanoke is now 5-7 in those games. The Dawgs are 3-2 in shootouts and in both of those losses they failed to tally a shootout goal.

STUBBS RETURNS: Roanoke's forward corps got a boost on Wednesday when CJ Stubbs was returned from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. Stubbs played in four games for the Admirals and had two goals. In 32 games for the Dawgs he has nine goals and 14 assists and his 23 points are the second most on the team.

KEEPING THINGS CLOSE: Including Saturday's shootout loss, 23 of Roanoke 40 games thus far this season have been decided by just one goal. 12 of those have gone to overtime and 11 have been decided in regulation. Overall, the Dawgs are 9-7-7 in one-goal games.

ROUDEBUSH ROLLING: Autsyn Roudebush made 33 saves on 35 shots in the shootout loss on Thursday, raising his save percentage to .924 and lowering his goals against average to 2.35. In three appearances since he was pulled from a start after allowing 18 goals on 22 shots on February 8, Roudebush has made a combined 68 saves on 73 shots.

SEE 'EM WHILE YOU CAN: Friday and Saturday are the last two home games before the Dawgs hit the road for seven straight. There will be nearly a full month gap between Dawgs home games, lasting from February 22-March 19. Roanoke however will finish the regular season with three straight home weekends and its final seven games at home.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rail Yard Dawgs have earned points in each of their last three games on an overtime loss, a win and a shootout loss...Austin Daae had an assist on Thursday and leads the team with a goal and two assists in three games vs Peoria...Josh Nenadal tied Thursday's game in the third period. He has scored in both games he has played against Peoria at Berglund Center in his pro career. Nenadal scored the game-winning goal in Roanoke's 4-3 Game 1 victory over Peoria in the 2019 Challenge Round.

UP NEXT: Roanoke will again host Peoria on Saturday night for Miracle on Ice Night. The team will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the US Olympic team's 1980 victory over the Soviet Union with commemorative jerseys. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

