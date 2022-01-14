Havoc Lose in Pensacola
January 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
PENSACOLA,FL - Pensacola would start the game quickly with a goal 8 seconds in. Alex Kielczewski would answer back with his first professional goal but the Ice Flyers would get another goal before the first period would end.
The second period would see back and fourth chances but nothing past either goalie.
Alex Kielczewski would keep the scoring touch as he would tie the game at 2 with just over nine minutes left in the third period. However, the Ice Flyers would answer quickly with a goal and take back the 3-2 lead and that would be the final score.
The Havoc will be back on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.
