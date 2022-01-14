Thunderbolts Announce Schedule Change
January 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, Ind: The Evansville Thunderbolts, in coordination with the Southern Professional Hockey League, announce the following change to the 2021-22 Thunderbolts' schedule:
The originally scheduled Thursday, February 10th home game against the Vermilion County Bobcats has been rescheduled one day earlier for Wednesday, February 9th. The game start time is unchanged at 7:00pm CST.
The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022
- Thunderbolts Announce Schedule Change - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Ice Bears Sign Gullo Ahead of 3-Game Weekend - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Pommerville Loaned to ECHL - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Lambrecht's Hat Trick Leads Mayhem to Rout of Birmingham - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Evansville Thunderbolts Stories
- Thunderbolts Announce Schedule Change
- Thunderbolts Set to Face Top Three Teams over Three Game Weekend
- Edquist Leads Thunderbolts to 4-1 Win over Bobcats
- Despite Heavy Shot Advantage, Havoc Defeat Thunderbolts 5-1
- Thunderbolts Host Huntsville, Travel to Vermilion County this Week