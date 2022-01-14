Thunderbolts Announce Schedule Change

Evansville, Ind: The Evansville Thunderbolts, in coordination with the Southern Professional Hockey League, announce the following change to the 2021-22 Thunderbolts' schedule:

The originally scheduled Thursday, February 10th home game against the Vermilion County Bobcats has been rescheduled one day earlier for Wednesday, February 9th. The game start time is unchanged at 7:00pm CST.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

