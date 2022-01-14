Lambrecht's Hat Trick Leads Mayhem to Rout of Birmingham

January 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - A half dozen goals gave Macon a 6-1 win over the Birmingham Bulls Thursday night for a much needed win. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Mayhem.

After Birmingham's Colton Fletcher (5) scored at the 7:37 mark of the first to make it 1-0 Bulls it was all Mayhem after that.

At the 14:01 mark of the first Macon would tie it at 1-1 on a Zak Lambrecht (4) goal. It was just the beginning of a big night for number 9.

Going into the second period with the score tied at 1-1 the Mayhem would erupt for four goals. Macon would find the back of the net four times on goals by Curtis Hansen (3), Caleb Cameron (2), Zak Lambrecht (5) his second of the game, and Nigel Slade (2) to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

There was only one goal in the final period, but it was a big one as Zak Lambrecht (6) completed the hat trick to go on to the 6-1 win.

Michael Stiliadis saved 26 of 27 shots for his second win of the season.

On Friday, the Mayhem take on the visiting Knoxville Ice Bears for the first of two back-to-back games. Friday is Mercer University with a 7:35PM start time and Saturday the puck drops at 6:35PM for Country Moo-Sic Night. For tickets, call the Mayhem at 478-803-1592 or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

Lambrecht's Hat Trick Leads Mayhem to Rout of Birmingham - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.