Pommerville Loaned to ECHL

January 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Ice Bears defenseman Alex Pommerville has been loaned to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL, coach Jeff Carr confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Pommerville becomes the eighth Knoxville player to receive a call up since the start of the SPHL regular season.

Pommerville has appeared in all 25 games for Knoxville this season, totaling ten points, including an overtime game-winning goal against Roanoke on October 30. He also has a +13 rating. He's the second Knoxville defenseman to be loaned to the ECHL this year, joining Andrew McLean.

Knoxville travels to Macon to take on the Mayhem this Friday and Saturday. The Ice Bears return home to host Evansville on Sunday at 5 p.m. for the annual Baby Races. Registration for the event and tickets to the game can be purchased at www.knoxvilleicebears.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.