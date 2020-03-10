Havoc Ink Davidson to Amateur Tryout

The Huntsville Havoc signed forward Hogan Davidson to a three-game amateur tryout, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced Tuesday.

Davidson recently completed his college career at Division III Nichols College, playing four seasons and earning alternate captain honors his senior season. He tallied 71 points on 20 goals and 51 assists in his career.

In a corresponding move, David Nippard has been released.

