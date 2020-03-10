Hoglund Placed on IR, Smutek Back to Active Roster

Peoria, IL - Ahead of a weekend in Fayetteville, the Peoria Rivermen made a plethora of roster transactions. Defenseman Skyler Smutek has been removed from the 21-day IR and placed back on the active roster. Forward Robin Hoglund will take Smutek's place on IR, as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Smutek, 29, returns to the active roster after last playing February 16th. The defenseman will, however, be forced out of Friday's game against Fayetteville due to receiving a one game suspension from his last contest played against Evansville.

The club also announced that Connor Hutchins has signed his second straight, three game contract. Hutchins, a college product from SUNY-Brockport, will be eligible to play all three games against the Marksmen on the road. The rookie center signed his first three game contract with Peoria ahead of last weekend and scored the game-winning-goal Saturday against Birmingham to give the Rivermen a 3-2 win. The amateur tryout offers (ATO) to forwards Liam Stirtzinger and Ryan Cusin expired and the players have subsequently been released.

