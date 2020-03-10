Thunderbolts Return Home for Doubleheader against Pensacola

Evansville, Ind: After taking three of four points in Huntsville this past weekend, the Thunderbolts can punch their ticket to the playoffs this weekend, as they host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday and Sunday.

Week In Review:

On Friday night in Huntsville, Braedyn Asselstine would open the scoring with his first professional goal in the opening period, however Huntsville would respond with three goals to take a 3-1 lead by the early stages of the third period. Following a goal by Tanner Butler that cut the lead back to 3-2, Huntsville would extend their lead only seconds later to make it 4-2. Evansville would stage a comeback in the final 6 minutes of regulation, as Derek Sutliffe scored with 5:33 remaining, and Matthew Barnaby would tie the game with only 1:37 remaining, forcing overtime and earning a crucial point for Evansville. Huntsville would eventually win the game in a shootout, 5-4. On Saturday night, Barnaby, Zane Jones, and Braden Hellems would all score in the first period, as Evansville stormed out to a 3-0 lead, before Huntsville matched the Thunderbolts with a three-goal second period to tie the game going into the third period. Barnaby gave Evansville a 4-3 lead in the opening minute of the period, but Huntsville again would bounce back and take a late 5-4 lead. With 20 seconds to go, Barnaby would cash in on a rebound to tie the game once again, scoring his first professional hat trick with the equalizing goal. In overtime, Demico Hannoun would be the hero, scoring at the 2:21 mark to give Evansville the two points.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Pensacola Ice Flyers this Saturday night at 7:15 pm, and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a Thunderbolts player trading card set, presented by Lyondellbasell. Sunday will be Eastside vs Westside day.

Scouting the Opponent:

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 23-11-12, 58 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Tommaso Bucci (13 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tommaso Bucci (29 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Chase Perry (13-8-7, .904 Save %)

Thunderbolts 19-20 Record vs PEN: 1-1-0

The Ice Flyers are coming off a three-game home series against Fayetteville. On Friday, Meirs Moore would score in the first period to tie an early Marksmen lead, and Brennan Blaszczak would also score for Pensacola, but Fayetteville would go on to win the game, 5-2. Pensacola's best game would be on Saturday, as Blaszczak and Nathan Campbell would score once each, and Brett D'Andrea would score twice, to give Pensacola a 4-1 lead in the opening period. Connor Powell would score two goals later in the contest, and Patrick Megannety would contribute with a goal as well, en route to a 7-2 thrashing of the Marksmen. On Sunday afternoon, Tommaso Bucci and Powell would score in the second period to put Pensacola up 2-0, but Fayetteville would tie the game up before the intermission. It only took 9 seconds of the third period for Moore to give Pensacola a 3-2 lead, but again the Marksmen would come back to tie, and then go on to win the game in overtime, 4-3.

Call-up Report

Parker Gahagen (Toronto Marlies, AHL)

Gahagen is currently 1-1 with an .865 save percentage with Toronto, and

currently holds a 10-4-0 record in 15 games with ECHL Newfoundland, with a .939 save percentage.

Zachary Borsoi (Wichita Thunder, ECHL)

Borsoi has played 24 games in his stint with Wichita so far, with one goal and one assist. He also played 4 games with Adirondack this season, before joining Evansville.

Connor Sanvido (Brampton Beast, ECHL)

Sanvido has played 17 games with Brampton, scoring two goals and four assists. He scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win in Reading. He has played 22 ECHL games this season, 5 of them with Fort Wayne.

Seth Swenson (Atlanta Gladiators, ECHL)

Swenson has played three games so far with Atlanta, currently pointless with 2 PIM. He played one ECHL game earlier this season with the Norfolk Admirals, without any points.

Kenton Helgesen (Idaho Steelheads, ECHL)

Helgesen has played 4 games so far with Idaho, registering an assist and 7 PIM.

Transactions:

Tue. 3/03: F Jack Stang signed to amateur tryout contract

Sat. 3/07: F Mike Ferraro released from amateur tryout contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fourth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

