2020 President's Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have officiated announced the sale of the 2020 President's Cup Playoff Tickets. For the 7th consecutive season, the Rivermen are playoff bound in the SPHL after clinching a postseason berth in February.

Round one and round three (SPHL Finals) will have home games inside Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center. Round two will either be played inside Carver Arena, or at the Rivermen practice facility at Owens Center (based on arena availability).

Fans can purchase tickets for round one starting at $11.00 per game (pilot house) with premium seats beginning at $17.00 and glass seats being sold for $20.00.

To secure the best price for playoff tickets, fans can act on the "Pay as we play" option. This gives fans discounted pricing on tickets, while having their same seats guaranteed throughout the playoffs. Seats for round one through this option range in cost from $10-17.00. NOTE: the "Pay as we play" option will commit your purchase to ALL playoff games played at home from the first round through to the finals.

For any questions about playoff tickets, please call the Rivermen Administrative Office at 309-676-1040.

