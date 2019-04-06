Havoc Falter Late against Marksmen 4-2

April 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - Having secured their position in the final standings, the Huntsville Havoc were looking to finish the regular season strong against the eighth place Fayetteville Marksmen - a team they lit up to the tune of 8-2 just two weeks ago.

Huntsville held the lead starting the third period but allowed three Marksmen goals - including a late empty netter - and dropped the next to last match of the season 4-2.

"That was a great game heading in to the playoffs," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "It was tight checking and physical and we certainly had our opportunities to put the game out of reach. This time of year, the margin for error is small and they capitalized on our mistakes."

Before the game started, Huntsville paid tribute and awarded a league championship ring to current Fayetteville head coach and former Havoc assistant coach Jesse Kallechy, as the partisan crowd of 4,268 thanked him for helping guide the Havoc to last season's SPHL President's Cup.

When the teams finally got down to business, Fayetteville (25-22-8) struck first 4:19 in to the game. The Marksmen had the chance to double their lead 7 minutes later on a penalty shot, but Havoc keeper Mike DeLaVergne stoned Fayetteville's Brian Bowen to keep it a one goal lead.

The Havoc (35-17-3) got on the board a little over two minutes later when Christian Powers' initial shot from the slot was blocked, but Kyle Sharkey went top shelf with the rebound from the left circle to tie the game.

Sharkey would put the Havoc ahead in the second period, scoring on a very tight angle over the goalie's shoulder while crossing the end line at 11:34 in to the middle frame.

Unfortunately, the Havoc put the game in cruise control a little early as Fayetteville came out swinging in the third, scoring on a powerplay in the first three minutes of the period to tie the game and then re-taking the lead ten minutes later. The visitors would score on an empty net in the 18th minute to put the game away for Fayetteville.

Despite having one of the worst penalty kill percentages in the league, the Marksmen shut down the Havoc on all five powerplay opportunities.

Sharkey's point output over the last four games has been impressive to say the least - 5 goals and 4 assists. In that same span, Powers has recorded 3 goals and 2 assists.

Next Game

These same teams will tangle Saturday, April 6, at the VBC, but before they do, hockey players from Huntsville's past will square off for the annual Legends Game to benefit the Autism Resource Foundation. Face off for the Legends Game is 4:45 and the regular season finale for the Havoc starts at 7 p.m.

The Challenge Round selection is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 and can be seen live online at theSPHL.com. The Havoc will choose their first-round opponent and will announce the game and ticket sale schedule soon after.

