Ice Bears Shut out by Ice Flyers 4-0

April 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum 4-0.

The Knoxville Ice Bears celebrated their lifelong friendship with their friendly neighbors out West, the Nashville Predators, with specialty black Predators jerseys and wanted to prove that they were just as good as the big club in Nashville.

However, that wouldn't be the case tonight as the Ice Flyers would put two quick goals on the Ice Bears from Josh Cousineau at the 4:23 mark and Ryan Marcuz at the 9:10 mark which forced Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr to make a change at goalie down 2-0.

Michael Santaguida would replace Cody Porter in the nets and would overall, turn aside 25 of 27 shots in the game.

The Ice Flyers would tack on one more goal in the third from Tim Moore at the 18:18 mark in the 2nd period and one goal from Brian Morgan at the 13:31 mark in the third period.

The offense just couldn't get it going tonight against the Ice Flyers as they would only get 19 shots on goal and only four shots on goal in the 1st and 3rd periods. The Ice Bears would also have four attempts on the power play and failed on all four attempts.

The Ice Bears still control their own destiny in the playoffs though. With a win tomorrow and a loss by the Macon Mayhem either Friday or Saturday, the Ice Bears will clinch the 4 seed in the SPHL playoffs and will have home ice for the first round of the playoffs.

The Ice Bears and the Ice Flyers will face off one more time in the 56th, and final game of the SPHL regular season tomorrow, at 7:30 in the Coliseum.

You can get your tickets at knoxvilleicebears.com or by purchasing them at ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:30 for "fan appreciation night" in Knoxville where the first 2000 fans receive a team poster for the post-game autographs with the entire team.

ABOUT The Knoxville Ice Bears: The Knoxville Ice Bears organization began in 2002 and was an inaugural charter member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) in 2004. As four-time SPHL Champions, the Ice Bears are an experienced and established organization, offering the city and its' visitors a balanced product of highlight-reel hockey, unique and exciting intermission activity and endless fan interaction, presenting the most affordable, family-friendly way to enjoy sports and entertainment. Season, Partial Season and Flex Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit www.knoxvilleicebears.com or call (865) 525-7825.

