Preview: Mayhem at Peoria Rivermen (Game 56)

April 6, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Mayhem Pitch Promising Performance Despite Loss

Last night's 5-2 defeat to the Peoria Rivermen may have been a slightly misleading score-line. While it's true the Mayhem were heavily outplayed in the second period, they created ample opportunities to have scored five goals or more throughout the night, which flew by the wayside due to one bizarre snafu or another. Whether it was a goal being disallowed due to a high-stick, or Derek Sutliffe being robbed on a wide-open net twice by diving pokechecks from Peoria defensemen, the quality of opportunities the Mayhem had were just as high- if not higher- than the Rivermen's were yesterday. Unfortunately for them, the breaks seldom went their way throughout the night.

Kevin Entmaa was finally solved by his opponents and allowed more than two goals in a game for the first time since his arrival in Macon. Several of Peoria's strikes were goals Entmaa is not accustomed to allowing, and much of Peoria's lead was built off of unorthodox scores. On another night in which the puck had bounced in a friendlier manner, last night's score might have been reversed.

The Matchup

The Rivermen and the Mayhem square off for the sixth and final time this season to close out the 2018-19 campaign. Peoria remains the only team in the league from which the Mayhem have not taken a point. As it happens, the Mayhem's last chance to do so falls on the night of the final game of the regular season. In the last series in which these teams met from January 31st through February 2nd, the Mayhem grew progressively stronger as the weekend wore on. From that Thursday to that Saturday night, Peoria's margin of victory shrunk from three, down to two, then to one. Macon was able to adjust over time and even go up by a 2-0 score that Saturday night, before penalties got them into trouble. For several weeks in a row now, Saturday nights have yielded the stronger performances by the Mayhem. That trend will need to continue tonight, as the Mayhem make their final push for the fourth seed in the President's Cup Playoffs.

The Postseason Scenario

With the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs losing in regulation last night, their meager hopes of snagging the fourth seed have disappeared. The contention for that spot is now solely between two teams: the Mayhem and the Knoxville Ice Bears. Two things must go right for the Mayhem to secure the position which would grant them home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. First, they must win tonight's game in Peoria. Second, the Pensacola Ice Flyers must defeat Knoxville in regulation tonight on the road, or the Ice Bears will gain at least a point to put themselves out of Macon's reach. Pensacola managed a 4-0 victory in Knoxville last night, and are 4-1-0 against the Ice Bears on the campaign. For whatever reason, Knoxville has severely struggled against Rod Aldoff's squad throughout the year, which should give some solace to the Mayhem. However, the result of that game will be irrelevant unless the Mayhem can do what they haven't managed to yet, and defeat the Rivermen for the first time this season.

Playoff Tickets

Mayhem playoff tickets will go on sale on Monday, April 8th at 10:00 AM. Pricing will be $8 for children aged 2-12, $12 for season ticket holders, $14 for the general public, $16 glass seats for season ticket holders, and $22 glass seats for the general public. Season ticket holders can purchase their tickets by calling the Mayhem office at (478) 803-1592. Tickets for the general public can be purchased by visiting the Macon Centreplex Box Office at 200 Coliseum Drive.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.