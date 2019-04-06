Nieuwendyk Ends Career with Goal in Loss to Storm

Evansville, IN: For Chase Nieuwendyk, tonight would be his final of 131 career professional games, 102 of them with the Thunderbolts. In this final game, he picked up his 20th career goal. However, the EvansvilleThunderbolts' series of bad bounces would continue to the very end, with the Thunderbolts falling 5-4 again in Quad City.

The Thunderbolts would score twice after falling 1-0 in the first period, as Nieuwendyk's goal would come at the 11:31 mark, unassisted on a breakaway. Ben Campbell would put the Thunderbolts ahead, with his first professional goal at the 13:33 mark, from Brandon Tucker and Jake Howie. Tied 2-2 in the second period, the Thunderbolts would score on both halves of a double-minor power play to take a 4-2 lead. Frank Schumacher would score first, on a blast from ten feet out, assisted by Joseph Mizzi and Eric Salzillo at the 6:30 mark. The other goal would come from Colin Clapton, on a net-front scramble, assisted by Shayne Morrissey and Nieuwendyk at the 8:03 mark. The Storm would respond with three goals late in the third to come from behind to win, 5-4.

Nieuwendyk led the way with a goal and assist, while Schumacher, Clapton and Campbell had a goal each. Murray made 31 saves on 36 shots.

Members of the Evansville Thunderbolts team will be visiting at the Home Show, located at Old National Events Plaza this Sunday from 10AM - 4PM. Stop by to say HI, play some hockey, get questions answered and of course purchase next year's season tickets. Please also stay connected to the Evansville Thunderbolts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or on the team website at www.evansvillethunderbolts.com for all of the upcoming summer events and announcement of next season's games.

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

