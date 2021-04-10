Havoc Fall to Mayhem

April 10, 2021







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc dropped a home game versus the first place Mayhem on Saturday night. After falling behind in the first period, Sy Nutkevitch scored to tie the game. Macon pulled ahead in the second period and added to their lead with an empty-net goal in the third.

The Havoc return to action on April 16th versus Birmingham.

