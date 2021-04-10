Havoc Fall to Mayhem
April 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc dropped a home game versus the first place Mayhem on Saturday night. After falling behind in the first period, Sy Nutkevitch scored to tie the game. Macon pulled ahead in the second period and added to their lead with an empty-net goal in the third.
The Havoc return to action on April 16th versus Birmingham.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021
- Havoc Fall to Mayhem - Huntsville Havoc
- Ruck's 34-Saves Earns Mayhem Fourth-Straight Wins - Macon Mayhem
- Barnaby Loaned to ECHL Swamp Rabbits - Huntsville Havoc
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Havoc Fall to Mayhem
- Barnaby Loaned to ECHL Swamp Rabbits
- Havoc Win Shootout against Knoxville
- Havoc Beat Bulls in OT
- Havoc Add May 2nd Game