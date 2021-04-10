Ruck's 34-Saves Earns Mayhem Fourth-Straight Wins

MACON, GA - Dominating the Pensacola Ice Flyers during the Thursday/Friday series on home ice, the Macon Mayhem headed to Huntsville on Saturday Night to close out the weekend against the Havoc. With a three-game winning-streak under their belt, the Mayhem looked to close out the weekend with yet another win over the Havoc.

Ryan Ruck would get the start after a pair of dominant wins for Jake Theut, going against HuntsvilleÃs Max Milosek. Just over five minutes into the first period, rookie defenseman Matt Stief would score his first professional goal and give the Mayhem an early 1-0 lead. After a Brian Bowen delay-of-game, Sy Nutkevitch would capitalize with a power play goal to make it a 1-1 game with 7:49 gone by in the frame. With a 13-11 shots advantage, the Mayhem would head to the intermission knotted up 1-1.

Back-and-forth to start the second frame, the both teams would look for their opportunity to take a lead. With under six minutes to go in the period, Jimmy Soper would capitalize at even-strength to score his fifth of the year, and retake a Macon lead 2-1. Penalties from each side would go fruitless as the Mayhem would go into the second intermission leading with a 14-11 shots advantage.

Into the third period, the Mayhem would look to kill off what time remained to take their lead to the final minutes. With just over six minutes remaining in the frame, the Mayhem would kill off their second penalty kill of three attempts as Guertler would head off for high-sticking. With :52 left in the game, Mason Baptista would net the empty-netter for his 15th of the year, and hold on for their fourth-straight win with a 3-1 result over the Havoc.

Macon would continue their recent reign-of-dominance, and continue their winning-streak in their last 10 games to four-straight. Ryan Ruck would take the win with 34 saves on the night. The Mayhem would continue to draw separation over Knoxville, who they travel to on Tuesday Night for a battle of the top two teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

