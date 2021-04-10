Barnaby Loaned to ECHL Swamp Rabbits

April 10, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - Havoc forward Matthew Barnaby has been loaned to the ECHL Greenville Swamp Rabbits, head coach Glenn Detulleo has announced.

The NHL legacy forward joined Huntsville after spending last season with SPHL rival Evansville. This season for the Havoc Barnaby has been a major force on the offensive end. He currently sits at 5th in the league with 13 goals scored. Barnaby was also named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 15-21 after notching his second career hat trick. His most recent goal came on April 3 in a road win at Knoxville.

Barnaby joins a Swamp Rabbits team that currently sits at sixth place in the ECHL standings.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.