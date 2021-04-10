SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's Anthony Collins Birmingham's Anthony Collins has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized slew-footing incident at 9:05 of the second period in SPHL Game 82, Huntsville at Birmingham, on Thursday, April 8.

Collins will miss tonight's game against Knoxville.

Huntsville's Cole Reginato Huntsville's Cole Reginato has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, for his ac- tions at 8:47 of the third period in SPHL Game 84, Knoxville at Huntsville, on Friday, April 9.

Reginato will miss Huntsville's games against Macon (April 10 and 17) and Birmingham (April 16).

