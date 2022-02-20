Havoc Fall to Birmingham

HUNTSVILLE,AL - After a victory in Pelham earlier in the week, the Havoc would look to continue to fight for first place.

Former Birmingham Bull, Jacob Barber would once again open the scoring within the first 2 minutes of the game. Birmingham would answer back quickly and tie the game at 1. The Bulls would continue to apply pressure and eventually take the 2-1 lead with 10 minutes left in the first.

The second would start similar to the first with the Havoc scoring early, Sam Williams blew a shot from the point past the Bulls to tie the game at 2. With over 7 minutes left in the second, the Bulls would retake the lead. Adding onto the lead, Birmingham would score again late in the second to take a 4-2 lead into the final 20 minutes.

While the Havoc would continue to push for a tie, they would end up short losing to Birmingham 5-2 after the empty net goal.

-

The Havoc will be back Saturday, February 26th for Wiener Dog Races!

