Ice Bears Fall in Overtime 2-1

February 20, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Drake Glover scored 25 seconds into the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen 2-1 Sunday afternoon the the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears (30-8-4) had a four-game win streak snapped with the loss. Fayetteville (27-11-1) has now won ten of its last eleven games. Brent Moran made 30 saves for the Marksmen and Shane Bednard had two assists.

Glover redirected a Bednard shot from the right circle with the Marksmen on the power play and the puck bounced past Evan Moyse to seal the win for Fayetteville.

Tommy Besinger opened the scoring for Fayetteville with a one-timer from the right hash. Bednard slipped him the puck from the right side and Besinger blasted it past Moyse at 6:59 of the second period. Moyse finished with 18 stops in net.

Anthony McVeigh tied the game with five minutes remaining in the third with a rebound in front of the crease. Dino Balsamo fired a wrist shot from the right circle and the puck bounced off Moran before McVeigh put it on net for his 16th of the season.

Knoxville continues its current homestead with back-to-back games against Roanoke Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available for both games at www.knoxvilleicebears.com. The Marksmen return home to host Quad City Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.