Ice Bears Snap Marksmen Winning Streak 4-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-2 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Ice Bears opened the scoring with a Kyler Matthews goal just 4:09 into the game. Matthews would later assist on the game winning goal.

Tommy Besinger tied the game just three minutes later. Besinger now has eight points in seven games played for the Markmsen.

Fayetteville seemingly had a second goal in the first period, but the goal was waved off because of goalie interference.

Conversely, after Brent Moran was bumped by Brent Moran in the second period, the goal stood from Dean Balsamo to send Knoxville up 2-1.

Kristian Stead was a gem in net for the Ice Bears finishing with 26 saves on 28 shots and first star honors. Steads biggest save came late in the second period on Shane Bednard's two-on-one one-timer.

In the third period, Matthews fired a shot that was deflect over Marksmen starter Brent Moran and into the net by Brady Fleurent. While Zach Remers would draw the Marksmen within one before the halfway mark of the period, Fleurent's goal would be the game winner.

Fayetteville had a sterling chance in the waning minutes of the third period after Stepan Timofeyev took a double-minor for an altercation with Don Olivieri well behind the play. The Markmsen were unable to score on the extended powerplay.

Fayetteville went 0-for-6 on the powerplay in the game.

The two teams will face off against each other tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. for the last time this regular season.

With the win, Knoxville clinched the second of eight SPHL Presidents Cup Playoff spots.

