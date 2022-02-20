Feeding Frenzy: Rivermen Defeat Vermilion County 4-1 on Baby Shark Night

February 20, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Despite some tough ice conditions the Rivermen defeated the Vermilion County Bobcats 4-1 on Saturday night to notch their 16th consecutive game with at least a point. The contest also marked their first game at home in Carver Arena in 10 games.

The scoring started early for Peoria as Marcel Godbout was able to find the back of the net on a power-play tally just 98 seconds into the first period. The Rivermen followed that up with a nice goal by Brandon McMartin who pulled off a nice deke in the low slot to put the Rivermen on top 2-0.

In the second period, both teams traded goals as Baer got another power-play tally from a quick shot from the top of the left-wing circle. Though the Bobcats got on the board off of a quick shot from the face-off dot, the Rivermen gave away nothing more.

In the third period, the Rivermen extended their lead to 4-1 after Mathieu Cloutier received a picture-perfect pass from Baer on an odd-man rush. In the end, the Rivermen skated to victory in front of 4107 fans at Carver Arena, their largest crowd of the year. The Rivermen will look for the three-game weekend sweep as they welcome the Quad City storm to Peoria on Sunday afternoon at 3:15 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.