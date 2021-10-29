Havoc Continue Winning Ways against Pensacola

October 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - A quick first period would see the Havoc net three goals and that lead would continue until the third period.

In the third, captain Tyler Piacentini would seal the deal after Pensacola scored.

Max Milosek ended the night with 28 saves.

