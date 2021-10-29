Jackson Tucker Signed, Matt Beer Suspended Indefinitely

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that the team has signed forward Jackson Tucker and placed forward Matt Beer on indefinite suspension.

Tucker joins the Dawgs after spending the past three seasons playing in the FPHL for Elmira, Port Huron, Mentor, and Carolina. In 40 combined FPHL games, the six-foot forward recorded three goals and five assists. The Mathews, North Carolina native played for three different universities during his four-year collegiate career, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in 48 combined games for the University of New England, Suffolk University, and Trine University.

Forward Matt Beer, who has played for the Dawgs since the middle part of the 2017-18 season has been placed on indefinite suspension for violation of team rules and policies.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the ice on Friday night for the first time away from home, as they face off with the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop at Pelham Civic Complex is scheduled for 8:05 PM EST. You can watch the game via Roanoke's HockeyTV stream or listen to the free broadcast on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network on Mixlr.

