Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes - Game Three vs. Birmingham Bulls

October 29, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL)







ON THE ROAD AGAIN

After two games at Berglund Center to open the season, Roanoke hits the road for the first time in the 2021-2022 campaign to face off with the Bulls on Friday night before a Saturday night meeting with the Knoxville Ice Bears. After this weekend, the Dawgs will host back-to-back doubleheaders against Macon and Vermilion County, respectively.

SPUTTERING SHOOTERS

After scoring on one of their first shot attempts of the year in their Opening Night loss on October 15 to Fayetteville, the Dawgs have failed to find the back of the next at all in their last 117 minutes of action. Roanoke has converted on just one of its 48 shot attempts through two games this year.

ROCK SOLID ROUDEBUSH

Goalie Austyn Roudebush returned to the Dawgs last Friday against Fayetteville, saving 25-of-26 shots that he faced from the Marksmen in a 2-0 loss. The six-foot-three goaltender is back in the Star City after a stint with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in his hometown. With Henry Dill on the 21-day IR, the Dawgs will count on him and Brody Claeys to keep opponents off of the board.

