Thunderbolts Blank Bobcats 4-0

October 29, 2021







Evansville, In.: It would be almost all-Thunderbolts in this game, as Evansville dominated Vermillion County, winning by a 4-0 score. The Thunderbolts round out their homestand on Saturday, October 30th at 7:00PM CT as they host the Peoria Rivermen. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Bobcats goaltender Chase Perry held the game scoreless through most of the 1st period despite heavy Thunderbolts offensive pressure, before Cameron Cook finally broke the deadlock at 16:29 from Zane and Cooper Jones. Evansville would strike again early in the second period, as Peter De Coppi would snipe a shot upstairs on Perry, assisted by Cole Stallard at the 1:54 mark. The most one-sided period was the 3rd period, as the Thunderbolts outshot Vermillion County 25-2. Stallard would score on the power play at 8:07 from Austin Plevy and Tanner Butler, and then Scott Kirton would score his first professional goal in his first game as a Thunderbolt at 17:00. Kirton's goal, also scored on the power play, was assisted by Cooper Jones and Stallard.

Stallard lead the scoring with his goal and two assists. Cook, De Coppi, and Kirton added a goal each, while Cooper Jones tallied two assists. Brian Billett stopped all 17 shots faced for his fourth win and first shutout of the season. The Thunderbolts next face Vermillion County on Friday, November 5th at the David S. Palmer Arena, face-off at 7:00PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

