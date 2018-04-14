Havoc Beat RiverKings 4-3 in OT to Force Game Three

HUNTSVILLE, AL - With their backs against the wall and more than 4,000 fans cheering them on, the Huntsville Havoc came from two goals down in the third period to force overtime against the Mississippi RiverKings.

Christian Powers deflected a blistering shot from Stuart Stefan in the extra frame to get the win and send the series to a deciding third game Sunday evening.

"I'm really proud of our team's resilience and their ability to fight back after being down two goals," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "It's a great feeling to extend the series but tonight won't mean anything if we can't finish it off tomorrow."

Brantley Sherwood got Mississippi out to an early lead in the first period, but Stephen Hrehoriak evened things up with three minutes left in the opening stanza. The game was tied at one and each team had exactly 11 shots on goal going into the first intermission.

The RiverKings started pulling away from the Havoc in the middle frame, scoring two more goals two minutes apart and keeping Huntsville off the board. Mississippi took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

But Huntsville would not go quietly. With the season on the line, Kyle Sharkey provided a spark by shoveling in a rebound from just outside the crease 11 minutes into the third, and Justin Fox gave the team new life 30 seconds later, putting one in the back door to tie the game at 3. The Havoc fought to put the game away in that period, outshooting the RiverKings 15 to 7, but the horn sounded to end regulation.

When the overtime started, the crowd was on the edge of their seats as RiverKings goalie Tyler Green turned away three Huntsville shots during a powerplay that had carried over from the third period. The Havoc faithful erupted when the fourth shot, Stefan's rocket from the point, was tipped in by Powers, giving the Havoc another chance to continue their season.

Three players had multi-point games, including Hrehoriak and Sharkey with a goal and assist each, and Anthony Calabrese with two assists.

Powers goal was the team's only powerplay in seven chances with the additional player.

The video highlights of tonight's game can be found on the Huntsville Havoc YouTube channel.

Huntsville and Mississippi play the deciding game three of the Challenge Round series on Sunday, April 15, at 5 p.m. on Pharmacy First Ice. Tickets go on sale at noon at the VBC box office, the Havoc front office and ticketmaster.com.

