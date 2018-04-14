Mayhem Force Game Three with 6-1 Win over Evansville

MACON, GA- Macon Mayhem forward Kevin Irwin scored the first hat trick of his professional career in the team's 6-1 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts, as the Mayhem force a game three in the Challenge Round.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After another scoreless period between these two opponents, the Mayhem offense finally broke through in the second period. Daniel Echeverri broke the scoreless tie during four-on-four play, poking in a rebound to take the 1-0 lead. Just eight seconds later, Jake Trask scored his first of the postseason off a pass from Dylan Vander Esch. With 2:17 left in the second period, John Siemer dangled his way past the defensemen and to the net before firing a backhand past Ryan de Melo.

Mayhem rookie Kevin Irwin opened up the scoring in the third period, firing a long shot past de Melo to take the four-goal lead. Just over halfway through the period, Trask made a beautiful play to find Irwin in front for his second goal of the night. After a John Scorcia goal for Evansville to make it 5-1, Irwin buried his own rebound with 1:47 left to complete his first career professional hat trick and give the Mayhem the 6-1 victory.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn started his second consecutive game in the series, earning his first career professional playoff win. He stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced in the game, and he has now stopped 74 of the first 77 shots he has faced in the Challenge Round series.

Daniel Echeverri and Jake Trask's back-to-back goals in an eight-second span set a new record for the fastest two goals in SPHL playoff history. The previous record was two goals in 10 seconds - set by Kahlil Thomas and Ryan Webb for the Jacksonville Barracudas against the Knoxville Ice Bears on April 13, 2008. Thomas is the brother of Mayhem assistant coach Leo Thomas.

Kevin Irwin's hat trick was his first career professional hat trick. He had scored two goals in 12 regular season and postseason games leading into Saturday. Stathis Soumelidis recorded three assists for his first career playoff multi-point game. Jake Trask - one goal and one assist, Dylan Vander Esch - two assists, and Caleb Cameron - two assists - also recorded multi-point games.

COACH KERR'S COMMENTS

"Even though we go outshot in the first period, I thought we had a lot better pressure. We continued to put pressure on them in the second, and the floodgates finally opened. I love the way we battled back tonight, but we have to take care of business again tomorrow."

STARS OF THE GAME

Kevin Irwin (First career professional hat trick)

Charlie Finn (First career playoff win, 32 saves on 33 shots)

Daniel Echeverri (one goal)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem and Thunderbolts head to a deciding game three on Sunday at 4:30 PM at the Macon Coliseum.

