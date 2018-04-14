Scorcia Finds the Net Again During Loss to Mayhem
April 14, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
As the series shifted back to Georgia, the Bolts looked to close out the Challenge Round with a victory to propel them to round two. However, after a strong start, the Mayhem would take over and win 6-1, to force a game three tomorrow afternoon.
John Scorcia scored the lone goal for Evansville, on a power play in the third period, sniping a shot past Charlie Finn to break the shutout, from Dave Williams and Carter Shinkaruk at 13:48. Ryan de Melo finished with 14 saves, and Ian Sylves finished with 9 saves.
Game three in Macon takes place tomorrow afternoon, at 3:30 p.m. CST.
Evansville Thunderbolts line up to face the Macon Mayhem
