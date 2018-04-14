Mayhem Game Notes: Challenge Round Game #2 (Mayhem vs. Thunderbolts)

LAST GAME PLAYED:

The Thunderbolts took game one of the series in dominating fashion. Despite a tight 2-1 win, Evansville outshot the Mayhem 44-17 in the game. Charlie Finn played very well in his first postseason start, stopping 42 of the 44 shots he faced. Caleb Cameron scored the lone goal for the Mayhem - his first pro playoff goal, while Dylan Denomme and Zach Urban both recorded their first career pro assists.

SCOUTING THE BOLTS:

The Thunderbolts righted the ship to end the regular season after experiencing an eight-game losing streak and 13- game winless streak that stretched from January 26th through February 24th . In 13 games since that stretch, they have a 10-2-1 record - including their 2-1 win on Thursday. Over that 13-game stretch, Evansville has scored 3.15 goals per game and allowed just 2.31 goals per game. Their 13-game winless streak started when goaltender Tomas Sholl was loaned to the ECHL, and he has not been back since.

The team added Ryan de Melo in mid-February after placing Jonah Imoo on waivers, and in final 12 regular season games with the Thunderbolts, he has posted a 2.79 GAA and .915 SV%.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL:

The Mayhem find themselves in a familiar spot after game one of the playoffs. Last season, the Mayhem fell 1-0 in game one to the eight-seed Columbus Cottonmouths. They responded with six straight wins on their way to the President's Cup championship. Of their six wins in their championship run, the Mayhem recorded three come-from-behind wins, so they find themselves in a spot where they thrived in their championship run last season.

PLAYOFF FORMULA:

Special teams is a big part of any playoff run, and Macon's power play has been outstanding over the past few weeks, raising their PP percentage four points to 21.0%. Over their last 11 regular season games, they went 16-for-47 (34.0%) and scored at least one power play goal in nine of those 11 games. The PP was held off the board in game one against Evansville, going 0-3.

The Mayhem goaltenders have also been a huge part of the team's hot play down the stretch. Over his last six regular season games, Charlie Finn was 3-1-2 with a 1.83 goals against average (GAA) and .929 save percentage (SV%). Finn was outstanding in game one, saving 42 of the 44 shots he faced in his first career playoff game - 2.09 GAA and .955 SV%.

BACK IN ACTION :

The Mayhem need a win tonight, and if they earn a victory in game two, they will play the third and final game against Evansville on Sunday at 4:30 PM.

