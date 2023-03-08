Havoc Announce Double Dare Competition

HUNTSVILLE,AL - In honor of their Nickelodeon Night ft. Double Dare, the Havoc are excited to announce the details of their Double Dare competition.

On Friday, March 10th, the Havoc will be raising money for Manna House of Huntsville. You're able to donate directly by clicking THIS LINK and by purchasing a jersey during our post-game auction.

Throughout the game on Friday, two contestants will be competing through multiple games and trivia questions in true Double Dare spirit. Each team will be captained by a Havoc fan favorite, with one team being captained by Cole Reginato and the other by Freak Daddy. The winning team will be sliming their captain!

Fans will also have the chance to slime some of their favorite players by purchasing raffle tickets or placing a bid on a player HERE! All money raised through the raffle and auctions will go directly to Manna House!

