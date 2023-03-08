SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspension:

Macon's David Nippard

Macon's David Nippard has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 242, Knoxville at Macon, played on Saturday, March 4.

Nippard was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 53.4, Throwing Equipment, at 11:49 of the third period.

Nippard will miss Macon's game against Evansville on Friday, March 10.

