Southern Professional Hockey League

SPHL Announces Suspension

March 8, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspension:

Macon's David Nippard

Macon's David Nippard has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 242, Knoxville at Macon, played on Saturday, March 4.

Nippard was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 53.4, Throwing Equipment, at 11:49 of the third period.

Nippard will miss Macon's game against Evansville on Friday, March 10.

