Thunderbolts Host Mayhem this Friday and Saturday

Evansville, In.:After another weekend split against the Peoria Rivermen, the Thunderbolts continue their march to the playoffs with their first of three consecutive weekends with three games each, beginning at home against the Macon Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night before returning to Peoria for one final matchup with the Rivermen on Sunday afternoon.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts were shut out for only the third time this season on Saturday night in Bloomington, Illinois against the Rivermen, 3-0 the final score.In Sunday afternoon's rematch at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts got revenge with a 5-3 victory over Peoria, with goals from Scott Kirton, Aaron Huffnagle, James Isaacs, Alex Cohen, and Tanner Butler.The Thunderbolts maintained their position in 6thplace, but are now only 5 points behind Knoxville in 4thPlace and 9 points behind Birmingham in 2ndPlace, with several games at-hand on not only those two clubs, but all five teams ahead of them in the standings.Teams who finish in 4thPlace or higher will secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, guaranteeing two home games for those teams if their first-round series goes to three games.Under a win percentage-based seeding system, the Thunderbolts only need a maximum of 11 more points to clinch a playoff berth and can clinch as early as March 16th.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center, both games beginning at 7:00pm CT.Friday will be PTO Giveback Night, where Tri-State Parent Teacher Organizations and Associations can purchase tickets to this game, with a portion of each ticket going back to their PTO or PTA.Saturday will be Pink the Rink & Heart Health Wellness Night, honoring those who have or are still dealing with life challenging health situations.Following Friday's game, fans may enter the Ford Center hospitality room in the back of the front lobby, where fans who contribute a $5 donation (portion goes to Susan G. Komen Foundation) may paint a name of someone lost to, currently fighting, or has survived cancer, in pink paint on the ice (waiver required to be signed to come onto the ice surface).All names will be visible on the ice during the entirety of Saturday night's game.There is also a special offer available, where those who wish to attend both home games can get $2 off each game if purchased together.The Thunderbolts will also be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross this Saturday afternoon from Noon to 6pm in the Ford Center Hospitality Room.Anyone who donates will be able to purchase a discounted $10 ticket to any remaining regular season home game and will be entered to win a Thunderbolts swag bag.The Thunderbolts finish the weekend with a Sunday afternoon matinee game at Peoria, beginning at 3:15pm CT.For tickets to Friday and/or Saturday's games, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.Sunday afternoon's game can be viewed on SPHL TV with a paid subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network via the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel or at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/live .

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts' next home games following this weekend will be on Thursday the 16thagainst the Huntsville Havoc, and Saturday the 18thagainst the Birmingham Bulls, both games starting at 7:00pm CT.Thursday the 16thwill be St. Patrick's Day Night, more details on this promotion will be coming very soon.Saturday the 18thwill be Jurassic Night, featuring specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.Saturday the 18thwill also feature a beer garden before the doors open outside Ford Center.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 9-32-2, 20 Points, 10thPlace

Leading Goal Scorer: Rhett Kingston (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Rhett Kingston/Tommy Munichiello (26 Points Each)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (15-8-1, .918 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs MAC: 1-1-0

The Mayhem were defeated in all three of their games last weekend, starting on Thursday the 4thin a 3-0 blanking by the Bulls.On Friday, the Mayhem suffered a 6-2 loss at the hands of the Huntsville Havoc, with goals from David Nippard and Aaron Aragon.Saturday's loss against Knoxville was not as bitter, with a 5-3 final score and goals from Jesse Anderson, Reid Yochim and TJ Sneath.

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 32-11-3, 67 Points, 1stPlace

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (19 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (50 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Eric Levine (15-7-3, .919 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs PEO: 5-4-1

âââââââââââThe Rivermen defeated Evansville 3-0 on Friday with a pair of goals from JMâââââââââââââPiotrowski, andâââââââââââthe opening goal from Cale List.In their 5-3 loss in Evansville on Saturday, the Rivermenâââââââââââgoals were scored by Nick Neville, Cayden Cahill, and Zach Wilkie.The Rivermen host the Quad CityâââââââââââStorm this Friday and Saturday night before hosting Evansville on Sunday afternoon.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Allen Americans (Prev. Greenville) - ECHL

- Greenville: 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Allen: 11 GP, 8-3-0, 3.21 GAA, .913 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres Lions (Prev. Indy) - ECHL

- Indy: 4 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 0 PIM

- Trois-Rivieres: 26 GP, 3 G, 3 A, 6 P, 8 PIM

- Mike Ferraro - Savannah Ghost Pirates - ECHL

- 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, 6 PIM

- Dillon Hill - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 11 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 P, 12 PIM

- Cameron Cook - Trois-Rivieres Lions - ECHL

- 10 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 P, 6 PIM

- Bryan Etter - Indy Fuel - ECHL

- 6 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

Sun. 3/5: D Brad Stonnell signed to contract

Sun. 3/5: RW Kade Vilio placed on waivers

Sat. 3/4: LW Mathieu Cloutier activated from 21-Day Injured Reserve

Sat. 3/4: RW Jason Lavellee placed on 21-Day Injured Reserve

Sat. 3/4: RW Jack Sampson signed to contract

Thur. 3/2: D Tanner Butler returned from call-up to Indy (ECHL)

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season.Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are also now on sale.Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

