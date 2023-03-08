Local Goalie Gortman Added as EBUG

March 8, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Goaltender Justin Gortman on Guns and Hoses Night

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Goaltender Justin Gortman on Guns and Hoses Night(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that goalie Justin Gortman has been added as an emergency backup goaltender.

Gortman played three seasons of club hockey at Liberty University (ACHA) from 2011-2014, and had played junior level hockey in the EmJHL, NAPHL, and MNJHL before his college career. The six-foot goaltender lives in the Roanoke Valley with his wife and daughter, where he owns and operates his own videography business that specializes in commercial, wedding, and real estate videography. Gortman was notably in net for the 'Hoses' team for Guns and Hoses Night on January 28, and earned a shutout in the team's 2-0 win.

Roanoke will stay on the road this Friday night, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST against the Huntsville Havoc at Von Braun Center. The Dawgs will be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party at The Hangout located at 7717 Williamson Road in Hollins. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.