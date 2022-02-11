Hat Tricks Win Streak Ends In Watertown

February 11, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Danbury Hat Tricks forward Cory Anderson against the Watertown Wolves

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Danbury Hat Tricks forward Cory Anderson against the Watertown Wolves(Danbury Hat Tricks)

WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (24-10-3, 71 pts) dropped the middle-game of a three-game set with the Watertown Wolves (25-6-1, 74 pts) 5-0 on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks traveled to Watertown on Friday after defeating the Wolves at home on Thursday night, but were unable to get their offense started.

Watertown took an early lead less than five minutes into the game and never let Danbury back in it.

The scoring trio of Justin MacDonald, Lane King and Alexander Jmaeff combined for 13 points. MacDonald scored a hat trick and Jmaeff added two scores to combine for all five Wolves goals.

"We can't let their top guys beat us and that's exactly what happened tonight," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We need to play better defense tomorrow."

Goaltender Pete Di Salvo was busy in net for the Hat Tricks, making 39 saves in his first defeat of the season.

The two teams are back in action in Watertown on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

