ACC Hockey Tournament Returns to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League is excited to bring its season-ending, championship tournament back to Winston-Salem for the culmination of its 4th season on February 18-20 at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex.

The tournament will feature eight teams competing for the coveted Admiral's Cup, along with a women's tournament featuring two semifinal games and a Championship game.

The Carolina Thunderbirds, the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Wake Forest University's hockey program are all proud sponsors of this pinnacle of collegiate hockey competition at the ACHA Division II level. This is the 4th year the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds has hosted the annual tournament. The City and Fairgrounds are currently under contract to host through 2024. Robert Mulhearn Public Assembly Facilities Manager said, "We are excited and proud to continue hosting this tournament with the Carolina Thunderbirds & Wake Forest Hockey, it has become an important event for the City and at the Fairgrounds."

Beginning on Friday, the tournament will showcase four men's quarterfinal games at 12 p.m.. 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, the women take the stage in the early slot, playing at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the men returning for their semifinals at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Lastly, on Sunday, the women will play for their championship at 11:00 a.m. and the men will skate for the Admiral's Cup at 1 p.m.

The tournament field has not been completely set yet, but 3 time defending champion N.C. State and host-school Wake Forest have both locked in their bids at the number one and number two seeds respectfully.

Tickets are on sale now for the ACCHL Championship Tournament by contacting the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Box Office. Full tournament ticket books start at only $20 while individual session tickets are just $10.

ADMISSION: $10 per session

WHEN: February 18th - 20th 2022

WHERE: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

WHO: Final 8 - Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League Championship Tournament

Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.

