Weekend Preview

The Delaware Thunder head south to take on the Columbus River Dragons for a busy weekend. Columbus has won the two previous meetings against the Thunder in Delaware. Yianni Liarakos netted a hat trick the first time these two teams met. Jagger Williamson had a three-point weekend for Columbus in Delaware. Delaware has added some firepower to their team for the upcoming series. Ned Simpson, the 6"5, 230-pound defenseman joined the team this week. Simpson brings size and grit to the Thunder defense. Delaware also acquired Greg Harney in a trade with the Port Huron Prowlers. Harney played four years at Framingham State and spent time in the SIJHL and the MJHL. Blake Cudmore, the Richmond Hill, Ontario native will help solidify the blue line as well. These two teams will play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Civic Center. Friday night is a 7:30 puck drop and our pre-game show will start live on mixlr.com at 7:20 PM.

