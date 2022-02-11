Hat Tricks Hit the Road to Watertown

February 11, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (24-9-3, 71 pts) hit the road for the middle-game of a three-game set with the Watertown Wolves (24-6-1, 71 pts) on Friday night.

The two teams started a series on Thursday in Danbury with a 4-0 shutout win for the Hat Tricks. After a scoreless-first 40 minutes, Danbury fired off four third-period goals to secure the win.

Pete Di Salvo made 32 saves to record his second-straight win and first shutout since joining the Hat Tricks.

Danbury and Watertown will play Friday and Saturday to wrap up their three-game set. The two teams are both tied for the most points in the FPHL with 71 each, but Watertown holds the edge on points-percentage to hold its position in first-place.

Watertown leads with a .763 points-percentage, but Danbury has crept closer with seven-straight wins. The Hat Tricks have recorded a points-percentage of .657. Danbury cannot catch Watertown this weekend, but can overtake the Wolves in standings points.

Friday's puck-drop is at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the Wolves YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.