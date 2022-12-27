Hat Tricks Win Final 2022 Home Game 7-4 Over Delaware

December 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks emerged from a wild and physical matchup on Tuesday night with an 11-0-0 record on home ice as the result of a 7-4 victory over the Delaware Thunder.

Michael Marchesan and Brendan Sheehan wrote the offensive story of the evening. Marchesan recorded a hat trick and an assist for four points while Sheehan notched a goal and three assists for four points, the eleventh and twelfth four-point games in Hat Tricks franchise history.

"Marchesan was a big pick-up," commented Head Coach Billy McCreary. "We were surprised that Binghamton let him go, but he's been a wonderful add to our team and we're happy to have him here."

Zach Pamalayon added a goal and two assists for three points to run the line of Marchesan, Sheehan, and Pamalayon to a total of eleven points between the three players.

Danbury added a goal by Jonny Ruiz, his 99th goal as an FPHL player, and an empty netter by Dmitry Kuznetsov.

Delaware potted three power play goals, two of them by Danila Milushkin and one by Shamus Lombard. Denis Gafarov notched an even strength goal as well.

The game also had a distinctly physical edge. 29 different penalties were called and served, for a total of 142 penalty minutes.

"I thought we were a bit undisciplined," commented McCreary. "We have to be able to play a better game at the end of our game and close them out in a better way."

Trevor Martin stopped 32 of 38 shots he faced in the Delaware net.

Brian Wilson stopped 29 of 33 shots in the Danbury net.

The Hat Tricks improve to 18-1-2, good for first place in the FPHL's Empire Division, just two points behind Columbus for first place in the league overall.

"Danbury Ice Arena has always been a very difficult place to play," said McCreary. "We've got a great team this year. They really buy into the team aspect and they're finding success. The first half of the year means nothing, the second half of the year is everything."

The Thunder drop to 1-19-1.

The teams reconvene in the nation's First State to conclude the calendar year at the Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena. Puck drops on Friday, December 30th at 7:30 PM ET while puck drop on Saturday, December 31st, is scheduled for 7PM.

Danbury plays their first home game of 2023 on January 6th against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Automotive Workers Night: January 6th

Friday, January 6th is Automotive Workers Night sponsored by Texas Roadhouse & Todd Maseratti Alfa Romeo at Danbury Arena! All automotive workers who pre-register will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds plus a complimentary beverage and hot dog. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6pm, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30pm.

To register, click the link here. For additional inquiries, contact Chris Lynch.

January 7th: First Responders Appreciation Day

Saturday, January 7th is First Responder Appreciation night at the Danbury Arena sponsored by Reverie Brewing Company and Peachwave of Bethel!

All First Responders who register will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog, and beverage to that night's Danbury Hat Tricks game against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Additional tickets for friends and family can be acquired.

