Danbury Hat Tricks Host Delaware Thunder at 7 PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks complete their home 2022 schedule with a 7PM puck drop on Tuesday night against the Delaware Thunder. This is the second of four straight games between these two franchise, with the teams reconvening for a December 30th and December 31st series in Harrington before ringing in the new year.

Danbury topped Delaware on Friday night 7-5, led by a two-goal effort by Captain Jonny Ruiz, and a two point effort from Dustin Jesseau.

The Hat Tricks aim to close calendar year 2022 perfect at home, entering 10-0-0 at the Danbury Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7PM. The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube channel. Chris Lynch will have the call.

