Rockers Approach New Years Eve Promo Game v Prowlers
December 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release
The Motor City Rockers are having a special promotional night for their New Years Eve game vs the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday December 31st. Puck drops at 2:30 PM and Doors Open at 1:30 PM.
Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Offer available at Ticket Office prior to game
Skate with players opportunity after game (Free Rental Skates Available if Needed)
Rockers Giveaway item handed out at door
New Year's Countdown Celebration with Rockers players at 6pm
Beer and Cocktail Specials in Arena
Michigan Football Playoff Game on TVs
