Rockers Approach New Years Eve Promo Game v Prowlers

December 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers are having a special promotional night for their New Years Eve game vs the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday December 31st. Puck drops at 2:30 PM and Doors Open at 1:30 PM.

Buy One Ticket, Get One Free Offer available at Ticket Office prior to game

Skate with players opportunity after game (Free Rental Skates Available if Needed)

Rockers Giveaway item handed out at door

New Year's Countdown Celebration with Rockers players at 6pm

Beer and Cocktail Specials in Arena

Michigan Football Playoff Game on TVs

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.