Prowlers Score 10 on Boxing Day

December 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers went to Elmira, New York and grabbed a 10-3 win over the Mammoth at First Arena on Dec. 26. 12 Prowlers recorded a point in the victory.

The Prowlers scored early and often in the first period. Alex Johnson, Dan Chartrand and Tucker Scantlebury had their team up 3-0 just over eight minutes into the game. Sam Gagnon picked up his first pro point with an assist on Scantlebury's tally.

Mo Levac responded for Elmira but the Prowlers continued to put the puck in the back of the net. Dalton Jay scored to chase starter Richard Shipman after just over half a period. Joe Deveny picked the corner on backup Harley White and Port Huron went to the locker with a 5-1 lead.

Larri Vartiainen ripped home a power-play goal in the second period which was the frame's only goal. Wyatt Hoflin stopped 18 of 19 Mammoth shots and the Prowlers went into the third with a five-goal advantage.

Sam Marit added a power-play goal of his own and Chartrand notched his second of the night to make it 8-1. Matt Graham got in on the scoring and Johnson's second of the game got Port Huron to double digits.

Parker Moskal scored on a penalty shot and Kyle Stevens added a tally in the final seconds to give the Elmira crowd something to cheer about.

It was the second time the Prowlers scored 10 goals this season after their 10-5 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Dec. 15. Johnson led the way with five points while Marit had four. Chartrand and Jay added three points apiece while six Prowlers turned in two-point nights. Hoflin made 27 saves in the win.

No Mammoth player had multiple points. Shipman finished with 10 saves on 14 shots in 10:08 in the crease. White allowed six goals on 24 shots throughout the rest of the contest.

After a day off, these teams will be back at First Arena on Dec. 28. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 P.M. and the game will be live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.