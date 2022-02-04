Hat Tricks Win Fifth Straight

HARRINGTON, DE - The Danbury Hat Tricks (22-9-3, 65 pts) outlasted the Delaware Thunder (2-25-1, 6 pts) 7-4 in an offensive shootout on Friday night.

Led by a Jonny Ruiz hat trick, Danbury sealed a win with four third-period goals. Danbury led by just one after 40 minutes, but Dmitry Kuznetsov scored his first of two goals just 27 seconds into the third period.

Ruiz figured in every Hat Tricks goal besides one, tallying a six-point game. It's his most in a single-game this season.

Garrett Gallagher and Zachary Lazzaro added goals as well in the win. Goaltender Pete Di Salvo made his Hat Tricks debut with a 27-save victory on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks and Thunder are back in action on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

