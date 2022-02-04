Danbury Takes Down Delaware, 7-4

February 4, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington DE: The Delaware Thunder and the Danbury Hat Tricks met at the Thunderdome Friday Night. The Hat Tricks went to Pete Di Salvo in goal, and the Thunder went to Trevor Babin.

Ryan Marker got the goal scoring started right away. He scored just 59 seconds into the contest. The first period was quiet after the Marker goal. Babin stopped all 11 shots he saw, and Di Salvo was 8 for 9.

The second period was much different, The Hat Tricks scored early on the power-play. Jonny Ruiz scored on a feed from Brett Jackson. Delaware answered right back, Alex Soucy notched his second goal in as many games with the Thunder. Ruiz scored right back short-handed to tie things up again. Gallagher then broke the tie on the power-play to make it 3-2 after two.

Dmitry Kuznetsov potted a goal early in the third to make it 4-2 Danbury. Ryan Marker scored shortly after to make it 4-3. Lazzaro extended the lead to 5-3 and the Hat Tricks ended up taking the game 7-4 with a few late goals. Marc-Antoine Brouillette scored his first with Delaware in the third.

These two meet again tomorrow at the Thunderdome.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.