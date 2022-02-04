Gjurich Three Point Night Gives Black Bears the Win

February 4, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron - This season, the Prowlers have been a different team on home ice, only losing three times while at McMorran Place. They would look to continue their strong home play with goaltender Greg Harney. For the first time since being traded Mo, Levac would be playing against his former team tonight, and because of that, there was an added physical element to the game.

The first period was a tale of two halves as the Prowlers were able to dominate the first ten minutes, getting three goals, and it looked like it was going to be a blowout win for them. Alex Johnson scored the game's first goal to put the Prowlers up 1-0. Then two Dalton Jay goals would put the Prowlers up 3-0. Then once the Black Bears scored on their first PP opportunity, they controlled the 2nd half of the period. They were able to get two goals in the last 35 seconds of the period to end the first all tied at 3.

The 2nd period of this game was more of a defensive battle as both teams limited each other's shot opportunities. The Prowlers were able to get a shorthanded goal just after a four-on-four concluded when Dalton Jay found Evan Foley all alone, and he was able to beat the goalkeeper through his five-hole and put the Prowlers up 4-3. That lead was short-lived, though, as the Black Bears were able to get their 2nd power-play goal of the night off the stick of Tyler Gjurich, and we would go into the 3rd period, all tied at 4.

A late 3rd-period goal from Gjurich was able to boost the Black Bears to victory, and the Prowlers are still unable to find the consistency they have been looking for all year. The Prowlers and Black Bears will be back at it tomorrow night at 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.