Hat Tricks Travel to Delaware for Two-Game Set

February 4, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







HARRINGTON, DE - The Danbury Hat Tricks (21-9-3, 62 pts) hit the road to face the Delaware Thunder (2-24-1, 6 pts) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Hat Tricks have won four-consecutive games and have points in six-straight games. Danbury will receive some reinforcements as well in its trip to Delaware.

Goaltenders Pete Di Salvo and Brian Wilson have joined the team. Wilson has been recalled from Birmingham (SPHL), where he has spent the last few weeks.

Di Salvo spent the start of his season in Quad City (SPHL) and has signed a contract with the Hat Tricks. In 224 career SPHL games, Di Salvo has posted a .913 save-percentage and a 2.89 goals-against-average.

Danbury has also added Mike Swiderski, who has split his season between Macon (SPHL) and Delaware (FPHL). In 11 games for Delaware, Swiderski scored twice and added five assists.

Forward Tal Finberg has also been activated off of injured reserve.

Friday's game can be seen on Delaware's YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

Hat Tricks Travel to Delaware for Two-Game Set - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.